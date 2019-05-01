|
|
Mathew Greensweig
Phoenix - Mathew Greensweig passed away in his sleep on his 94th birthday, April 23, 2019. He is survived by his three children and their spouses: Diana & Robert Krauss, Gary & Barbara Greensweig, and Steven & Pat Greensweig, his 7 grandchildren and his 9 great grandchildren. Graveside services will be held Thursday, May 2nd at 10:00 am at Beth El Cemetery, 2300 W. Van Buren St. in Phoenix. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Desert Southwest Chapter, , 3470 E. Palm Lane, #230, Phoenix, AZ 85004. Arrangements by Sinai Mortuary.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 1, 2019