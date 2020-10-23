Matt Bosman
Peoria - Tomis Matthew Bosman "Matt" passed away on October 21st. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved gold mining, camping, hunting and fishing. Matt was a spectacular grill master. He was a wood worker and known for his ability to create amazing works of art. Most of all, Matt was a family man, a devoted father, and a very loved "Grumpa". He is survived by a wife, one son, four daughters, six grandchildren, two brothers and one sister. Matt was adored by his family, and loved by so many others. Keeping with his wishes, cremation will take place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Please share memories with the family at www.heritagefuneralchapels.com