Matt Hegarty
Matt Hegarty Obituary
Matt Hegarty

Mesa - James Matthew Hegarty, 55, passed away peacefully on February 27, 2019, surrounded by family in Mesa, Arizona. Matt graduated from Scottsdale Coronado High School, where he was an honor student, captain of the football team, and Homecoming King.

Matt received a gold medal in Greco Roman and silver in freestyle wrestling at the AAU nationals. He toured with Junior Olympics in Hawaii and Japan.

Matt attended earned his business degree at Arizona State University. For the last 20 years he marketed luxury eyeglass frames for Silhouette.

Matt was an avid outdoorsman, fisherman, and hunter.

Matt is preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Mary (Lynch) Hegarty, and his brother Dennis Hegarty. He is survived by his daughter Ashley Hegarty, siblings Will (Patti) Hegarty, Kevin (Pam) Hegarty, Tim Hegarty, Irene (Kirk) Pike, Chris (Amber) Hegarty, Judy (Rick) Hagan, and 14 nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, family requests donations in Matt's name to Hospice of the Valley.

For information regarding Matt Hegarty's Celebration of Life on March 16, 2019, email your name and mobile phone to: [email protected]
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 10, 2019
