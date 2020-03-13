|
|
Matthew Giacalone
Glendale - Matthew Jack "Tino" Giacalone, 90, passed away peacefully at his Phoenix home on March 10, 2020. He was born in Beloit, Wisconsin on September 21, 1929. He graduated from Beloit High School in 1948 and served in the Korean War as a radio operator. In 1956, he moved to Phoenix, Arizona, where he worked at KPHO TV5 for 36 years. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Geraldine, sons Mike (Karin) and Martin (Marina Martinez) Giacalone, daughters Rebecca (Bill) Owens, and Doti (Jeff) Guymon, and 8 grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Josephine Turner, of Maryland. Matt was passionate about baseball. Not only did he play in high school, he continued to play in Beloit City League, coached for his kids' teams, and umpired Little League for years afterwards. He enjoyed gardening, building his dream home, and a forever list of projects with his family. He was deeply religious and actively volunteered at St. Raphael Parish in Glendale. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 16 from 5-8pm with a Scripture Service at 7 pm at Heritage Funeral Chapel (6830 W. Thunderbird, Peoria). A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, March 17 at 11 am at St. Raphael Parish located at 5525 W. Acoma Road, Glendale. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Raphael's Renovation Fund or Hospice of the Valley.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020