Matthew John Novak
- - Matthew John Novak, age 61. Matt was the sixth of eight children of Mary and Ed Novak. He graduated from St Francis Xavier Grammar School, Central High School, and Phoenix College. He served in the US Army. He devoted his life to working with the disabled and marginalized and he did so with devotion and grace. Matt loved to play the guitar, read, watch sports and especially laugh. He is survived by his brothers and sisters, Dave (Joanne), Greg (Mary), Mark, Anne (Roger), Paul (Sung Hae), Danny (Charissa) and Karen Nieto (Chris), and his many nephews and nieces. We all agree that there was no one kinder or more thoughtful. We would like to thank the staff of St Joseph's hospital, where Matt was born 61 years ago, and Hospice of the Valley for the excellent and compassionate care they gave our brother this past week. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley or St. Francis Xavier Grammar School. If you smoke, please do your best to stop.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 5, 2019