Messinger Mortuaries
7601 E. Indian School Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
480-945-9521
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Messinger's Mortuary
7601 E Indian School Road
Matthew Lynn (Matt) Kennelly


Matthew Lynn (Matt) Kennelly Obituary
Matthew (Matt) Lynn Kennelly

Austin, TX - Matthew (Matt) Lynn Kennelly, loving husband, son, brother, uncle and friend, passed away at the age of 50 on February 12, 2019 in Austin, Texas from complications of pneumonia. Matt was born on February 16, 1968 to parents Romy and Cleve Kennelly. From the beginning, Matt thrived in adversity, ran head-first into the unknown and had a love for animals that stayed with him into adulthood. He grew up in Arizona and was close with his eclectic band of childhood friends throughout his life. After graduating from the University of Arizona in 1992 Matt met his wife Danielle and, in what turned out to be the best decision of his life, married her in 2007. With the exception of vegetables, Matt embraced trying new, often challenging things. With his sense of wonder ever-present, Matt enjoyed visiting amusement parks, riding his Triumph motorcycle, attending music concerts and traveling with Danielle by his side. In 2006, Matt was diagnosed with a kidney disease known as focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and he received a kidney and bone marrow transplant from his brother Steve in 2015. Upon recovery Matt challenged himself in the best ways, achieving maximum health while traveling further and further from his comfort zone. Through it all, Matt demonstrated his deep love for his wife, family and friends. He was a best friend to all that knew him - always humorous, generous and kind. If you didn't know Matt, you missed out. He was wickedly funny and probably smarter than you, though he wouldn't (always) let you know it. If you did know him, you now feel an indescribable void but will carry him with you always, knowing that you are a better version of you because Matt Kennelly is a part of your life story.

Matt is survived by his wife Danielle and his brothers Steve and Cleve, along with many beloved family members and friends. Loved ones are hosting a Celebration of Life in honor of Matt's Life Well Lived on May 4 at 11am at Messinger's Mortuary located at 7601 E Indian School Road.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 28, 2019
