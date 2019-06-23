|
|
Matthew Scott Sedlmeier
Phoenix - Matthew Scott Sedlmeier, 52, of Phoenix, Arizona passed away surrounded by family on June 17, 2019. He is survived by his sister Julie (Dean) Stone, David Sedlmeier, and Jennifer (Nathaniel) Simcoe and his five nieces and nephews-Sarah, Katie, Emily, John, and Michael. He was an avid Wisconsin sports fan and loved his Brewers, Bucks, and Packers. Matthew also loved fast cars, horses, rock music, good food, and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He will be in our hearts forever until we see him again in Heaven. A visitation will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019 from 5:00pm-8:00pm, with a rosary at 7:00pm, at Shadow Mountain Mortuary 2350 E. Greenway Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85022. The funeral service will be held Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 12:30pm at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 330 W. Coral Gables Dr. Phoenix, AZ 85023.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 23, 2019