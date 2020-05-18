Matthew Waltman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Matthew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Matthew Waltman

39 years of age, a beloved father, son, brother, uncle and friend passed away suddenly of natural causes on May 13th, 2020. Our hearts are heavy but it gives us peace to know his soul is with his father and grandparents. Matthew was a kind, gentle and loving man who through his laughter and love of music brought joy to all who knew him. He is survived by his mother, Mimi Hendrix; his children Sofia (13) and Alex (11); his children's mother, Gabriella Waltman; siblings Kristen Greulach, Tsia Fraunces and Alessandro Watson and Brandon Waltman; and many nieces and nephews who adored him. There will be a celebration of life on June 13th.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 18 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved