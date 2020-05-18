Matthew Waltman



39 years of age, a beloved father, son, brother, uncle and friend passed away suddenly of natural causes on May 13th, 2020. Our hearts are heavy but it gives us peace to know his soul is with his father and grandparents. Matthew was a kind, gentle and loving man who through his laughter and love of music brought joy to all who knew him. He is survived by his mother, Mimi Hendrix; his children Sofia (13) and Alex (11); his children's mother, Gabriella Waltman; siblings Kristen Greulach, Tsia Fraunces and Alessandro Watson and Brandon Waltman; and many nieces and nephews who adored him. There will be a celebration of life on June 13th.









