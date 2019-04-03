Fr. Matthias Albert Feit



- - Born in Chicago, Illinois on September 8, 1923 to Matthias J. Feit and Mary Susan (Treinan) Feit.



Beloved brother, uncle, and friend, "Father Matt" passed away at age 95 on Sunday, March 31, 2019. Survived by his sister Mary (Feit) Golden, brother John Feit, many cousins, nephews, and nieces.



Fr. Feit served as a Vicar at St. Gregory Catholic Parish, St. Theresa Catholic Parish and Most Holy Trinity Parish. He served as Founding Pastor at St. James Roman Catholic Parish. He also served as Pastor at Holy Spirit Catholic Parish and St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Parish.



He arrived to the Diocese of Phoenix in 1974 and was incarnated into the Diocese of Phoenix in September of 1977 as a Diocesan Priest, serving from 1977 - 2019. Father Matt retired in 1993.



Lovingly remembered for his beautiful homilies and gentle kindness, Fr. Matt, also a Veteran of World War II, served as a Roman Catholic Priest for over 65 years. He enjoyed spending time and sharing meals with his family and friends.



Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix from 5:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. with a Rosary Prayer at 7:00 P.M. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 A.M. on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at St. Theresa Catholic Church, 5045 E. Thomas Road, Phoenix. Burial will follow at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery, 2033 N. 48th Street, Phoenix. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to www.stvincentdepaul.net



Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 3 to Apr. 7, 2019