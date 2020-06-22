Mattie Troutt
Mattie Troutt

Scottsdale - Mattie Troutt passed away at the age of 104, June 17, 2020. She was born November 25, 1915 in Lynn, Arkansas. She moved to Ventura, CA where she met and married Rex Troutt. They moved to Arizona in 1942 and has been there since. She is survived by her two married sons, Danny, (Patty) of Scottsdale and Bobby, (Lynn) of Dallas Texas, 5 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 2 great, great grandchildren. Mattie was a long time member of the Camelback Church of Christ. She was a very successful Realtor for Ed Post Realty for many years and was ranked in the top ten realtors for about 5 years.

Mattie was preceded in passing by her parents , husband and two brothers, Kelly and Burley Trentham.






Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.
