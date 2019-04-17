Maureen Ann McCreedy



Buckeye - Maureen Ann McCreedy, age 79 of Buckeye, AZ died April 7, 2019 in Goodyear, AZ. She was born August 29, 1939 in Lynbrook, NY, the second of three children born to Myron and Dorothy Pearsall. Maureen's family had deep roots in the town, originally named Pearsall's Corner. Her father owned a dairy and delivered milk throughout the town. Maureen met her husband, James who had a horse at her sister's stable. Lynbrook offered everything the young couple wanted, it was close to family and the beach. In 1970, Maureen and James surprised the family when they announced that they were moving to Arizona. Despite her family's insistence that they wouldn't stay, Maureen and James made Buckeye, AZ their home. Maureen worked in Purchasing for Univar for 32 years.



Maureen was a loving, caring person. She raised three children and then raised her grandson, Joey after his mother passed away at a young age. She also cared for her cousin Dorothy. In her free time she loved to read, especially mysteries. She enjoyed road trips and going to dinner with friends. She loved being a grandmother and was a wonderful friend and mother to her daughter, Dawn.



Maureen is survived by her daughter, Dawn McCreedy, brother, Donald Pearsall, and two grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, James McCreedy; son, Billy McCreedy; daughter, Patty McCreedy, and grandson, Joey McCreedy.



A visitation will be held at 9:30 am, followed by a funeral service at 10:30 am, Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1002 E. Eason Avenue, Buckeye, AZ 85326. Burial will follow at Louis B. Hazelton Cemetery, 28090 W Broadway, Buckeye, AZ 85326. Condolences for the family may be left at



www.ThompsonFuneralChapel.com. Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary