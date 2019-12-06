|
Maureen Georgette Womack
Phoenix - Maureen Georgette Womack, 92 years old, peacefully passed away September 7, 2019 in Phoenix, AZ. Born in Monterey, VA in 1927, Maureen moved to Phoenix in 1948 at age 21 to improve her health. She soon met and married Andrew (Andy) J. Womack, a well-known Phoenix home builder, contractor, and world-famous rodeo clown. Maureen and Andy were prominent Phoenix socialites and Maureen was involved in leading many charity fund-raising events such as the Ruby Ball, the Devereux Foundation Ball, and the Gala of the Yellow Roses.
She had a keen artistic eye and talent for high fashion and interior design and became a well-known professional in both fields. She did interior design work for hotels, model homes, and wealthy private residences. She was the creator of the iconic Chez Nous Cocktail Lounge in Phoenix which, for decades, was a famous Phoenix gathering place. Its image has been recreated using Maureen's original interior designs and is known today as The Womack. Maureen's picture hangs there as a tribute to her impact on Phoenix society.
Maureen opened a successful upscale boutique on 5th Avenue in Scottsdale, named Fleur de Lis, and in the 80's she opened yet another exclusive designer resale shop on 5th Avenue called Celebrity Encore. Maureen was truly a rare and remarkable woman with style and elegance that was admired by many.
Maureen is survived by 4 children, Pamela Womack Barton, Suzanne Womack Patterson, Cynthia Womack Coury, and Mark Womack. She was also blessed with with eleven grandchildren and twenty-two great grandchildren
