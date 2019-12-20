|
|
Maureen Mary Sperrazza
Phoenix - Maureen "Renee" Mary Sperrazza, 77, of Phoenix, AZ, passed away peacefully on December 13, 2019 at John C. Lincoln Medical Center. A memorial service was held at Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary on December 18, 2019 with Father Bob Voss officiating. Maureen will be laid to rest at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona.
Maureen was born in Buffalo, NY on October 12, 1942. She was a graduate of Bishop McMahon High School in Buffalo, NY and later attended courses at Bowling Green University.
Maureen was married to Charles J. Sperrazza on December 28, 1963; they were married for nearly 56 years.
Maureen's talents were many. She loved to dance, was an absolute whiz at trivia, and was co-owner of Los Arcos Realty and Development in Scottsdale, AZ.
Maureen M. Sperrazza is survived by her husband Charles Sperrazza; sister Kathy Grodeck; children Michael Sperrazza, Julianne Sperrazza, Cristie Seaton; grandchildren Katie, David, Jennifer and Samantha; great-grandson Nolan and other family and friends.
If desired, in lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Arizona Humane Society in her name.
Condolences may be sent to [email protected] or the residence of Charles Sperrazza.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019