Chandler - Maurice Elijah Brown, 19, of Chandler, AZ was called home to the Lord on the morning of Saturday, May 9, 2020. Elijah is survived by his best friend and mother, Ashlee Brown, and his father, Maurice Moore, Jr. His grandparents Judith Bowie and Maurice Moore, Sr., uncles and aunts Claud and Kyla Archie, Calvin and Krystal McCowin, Cary and Brianna Nobles, Jimmy and Tamera Edwards, Earl and Jovonnah Williams, aunts Tracey Valentine Flex, Armella Bowie, Qiana Crudup and uncles Pisanu Jampakul and Marcel Bowie. Elijah is also survived by several countless cousins, relatives, and friends. Also leaving to mourn his memory are many countless cousins, relatives, and friends whom he loved dearly. Elijah is preceded in death by his grandparents 1st Sgt Gerald and Brenda Edwards, SFC James R. Brown, and uncle Gerald Edwards, jr. Elijah also leaves in memory his very dear friend, role model and mentor Dwayne Baker and his wife Kay Baker who became very special people in his life and were very dear to him.



