Maurice J Lazarus
Scottsdale - Maurice J Lazarus passed away on July 7th, 2019 at the age of 99 in the company of his wife of 52 years Marjorie. Laz was born in Chicago on May 5, 1920 to Joseph and Sarah Lazarus. He was predeceased by his brothers Harry, Lou and Irv.
Lazarus served during WWII in the US Army Air Corps. He was a serial entrepreneur long before that was considered a career. Maurie was a successful steel broker, industrial property developer and nursing home operator. His sense of humor allowed him to regularly entertain his family and friends with tales of his many business successes and foibles. An avid golfer, Laz moved to Scottsdale in 1973 and many relatives later followed him.
Maurie was married for 23 years to his first wife Bernice [d. 1966] and is survived by their two sons Larry S. Lazarus (Marlys) and Paul F. Lazarus (Madeline), both long time Valley residents. He leaves behind his wife Marjorie (m. 1967), stepchildren Lauri Gomberg Lazarus of Scottsdale and Steven Gomberg of San Francisco.
He also survived by four grandchildren: Kerry Lazarus Silvyn (Jeff); Ben Lazarus (Kara); Sammy Lazarus Utsunomiya (Kyu) and Sarah Lazarus Goski (Brian) along with ten great grandchildren Bennett, Riley & Ethan Silvyn; Lucia & Theo Lazarus; Eliana & Jesse Glassman; and Max, Nate & Olivia Goski. And their dog Suki.
The family also wants to acknowledge and thank his long time physician Dr. Amit Shah and his team of caregivers who endeavored to make his final day comfortable and peaceful, Janet Carrano and Hospice of the Valley.
A funeral service will be held at Green Acres Chapel, 401 N. Hayden Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85257, at 11:00 am on Wednesday, July 10th. Memorial contributions may be made to a . Arrangements by Sinai Mortuary.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 10, 2019