On January 12, 2020 Maurice L. Sievers M.D. reunited with his cherished wife, Alberta ("Bud—Budgie" ) Sievers, who preceded "Maury" on this eternal journey on April 24, 1993. Maurice was born in a rural house in Farmer City, Illinois on November 2, 1922 to Clara Riggs Sievers and Lloyd E. Sievers. He was the third of four children. He grew up in the "Land of Lincoln" and developed an admiration for "Abe." Over the years he read every book he could find on Lincoln and became an expert of sorts on the topic. He attended Heyworth Community High School and was the editor for articles submitted for publication in their newspaper, The Heyworth Star. Graduating "cum laude," he went on to attend Illinois State Normal University with the aspiration of becoming a Journalist. With the advent of World War II, he left the university and worked in a munitions factory until he enlisted in the Army in January 1943. He was placed in ASTP ( Army Specialized Training Program ) launched in 1943. It was intended to provide continuous and accelerated training in order to provide accelerated high-grade technicians and specialist needed by the Army. He was assigned to the University of Iowa for regular college courses in the Sciences with college credits intending to direct him into Engineering. The Dean of the University determined that he had qualified for Medical School. Prior to sending him to Vermillion, South Dakota to the University of South Dakota School of Medicine where he would graduate with Honors with a B.S.in Medicine in 1947,he was sent to Fitzsimons Army Hospital in Denver, Colorado for training on the ward. It was at Fitzsimons that he fell in love with and married an Army Nurse, 2nd Lieutenant Alberta ( "Bud" ) Rosbrough Sievers, on August 2, 1945, a month before the War ended on September 2,1945. From 1947 to 1949 he was sent to Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, Missouri where he received his M.D. His Internship took place at the Public Health Service Hospital in Norfolk, Virginia and then his Residency in Internal Medicine took place at the Public Health Service Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts completed in 1954. Maurice and his family returned to St. Louis where he was assigned by the National Institute of Health to Washington University in Clinical Research in Cancer of the Digestive System with the National Cancer Institute. It was during this time that he was informed of a six-week Field Study being done with the Navajo Indians in Arizona in 1954. He participated in this study and then elected to return to a continuation of this study for six weeks in 1957. This time he brought his wife, Bud, and three daughters with him. They set up a tent under a Palo Verde tree on the Reservation while Maurice, along with one other Physician, examined and interviewed the Navajo Indian Uranium miners. It was this experience that determined his future. He felt privileged to work among the Native Americans and getting to know them as people as well as their customs, values, crafts, contributions and health concerns. Consequently, in 1958 the family moved to Phoenix, Arizona where he remained until his passing. His initial involvement with the Indian Health Service ( IHS ) was as a Clinician at the original Phoenix Indian Hospital which consisted of 13 buildings on two campuses two miles apart on the same grounds as the then, Phoenix Indian School on Central Avenue. Perhaps the best way to relate his tremendous influence on the health care needs of the Native Americans, especially in the Southwest, is by quoting from a letter that was written by Dr. Emery Johnson, Director of the Indian Health Services, where he reviewed Dr. Sievers' many accomplishments in his career and read at the time of Dr. Sievers retirement from the Public Health service in 1985 after 39 ½ years. "You are the last of that fine group of physicians in the 1950's who saw the desolation of Indian medical care, who understood the critical need for good health for Indian people if they were to take their rightful place in American Society and who were determined to develop health services to assist in bringing the health status of the Indian people up to the level of the rest of the population. Your success of those to whom you were a teacher, an example and an inspiration can be seen throughout Indian country. He went on to describe his skills as a clinician, researcher, teacher and visionary. To quote further, "Who would have believed it possible to take the old Phoenix Indian Hospital and transform it into a fine medical center? Not very many had that vision---but you did. There really was a Phoenix Indian Medical Center in everything but the building. Dr. Johnson closed his letter regarding Dr. Sievers by saying" You will always be remembered as the 'father' of the Indian Health Service research program." When the time came in 1971 for the groundbreaking for the Phoenix Indian Medical Center and the opportunities came to create a clinical research program, you had already laid the foundation." Dr. Sievers was the first Research Director of the Indian Health Services, having previously been the Chief of Medicine of the Phoenix Indian Medical Center. Maurice's love of Journalism was realized as he authored or co-authored over 120 professional articles, contributions, research studies, and chapters in Medical Journals on Native American health issues Many of them involving his extensive research on major problems evolving related to obesity, Diabetes Mellites and its complications of neuropathy, end stage renal disease requiring dialysis and kidney transplants, amputations, and coronary artery disease. He contributed major research regarding Coccidioidomycosis (Valley Fever), Tuberculosis, alcoholism and traumatic injuries. In March of 1984 the American College of Chest Physicians presented Maurice with a citation in Recognition of His Outstanding Contributions To The Study of Coccidioidomycosis. In 1983, then Surgeon General, C. Everett Koop, presented Maurice, in Washington D.C., with the Medal of Commendation for his dedicated service to Native American Health. On May 22, 1986 he was awarded the Public Health Service Commissioned Corps Distinguished Service Medal.
Although Maurice retired from the Public Health Service and Indian Health Service in 1985 as a commissioned officer equivalent to Navy Captain, he continued to work with research among the Native Americans both with the National Institutes of Health ( NIH ) and The Strong Heart Study with emphasis on diabetes. He believed that both studies are making important contributions to the American Indians. The NIH study only among the Pima Indians of the Gila River Indian Reservation who in particular have an unusually high rate of diabetes. The strong Heart Study having three components (1)) Arizona (2) the Dakotas (3) Oklahoma Their results are presented at National Medical meetings, the American Diabetic Association and numerous Medical Journals. He continued his contributions with the Strong Heart Study's Mortality statistics with Dr. Peter Bennet and Dr. Rob Nelson well into his 90th decade.
There were other sides to this amazing man. "Maury" grew up in the Radio Era. He was fascinated by antique radios and crystal sets and amassed a large collection starting in the 1960's. His primary focus was on Vintage American Crystal radio sets, Crystal Detectors and Crystals. After years of extensive research and study, he authored two books, Crystal Clear Volume I in 1991 and Crystal Clear Volume II in 1995. They have received wide acclaim and recognition in the radio collectors' community; not only for the extensive research but, his attentiveness to detail, as an invaluable source of reference for serious collectors.
Maurice left a public legacy and an endearing private legacy for his family and friends. His three daughters, Karen Truax, Maureen Rosenthal and Tamara Jay M.D., knew his love, devotion wisdom and encouragement through out their lives and grieve his passing. He took great pride in his grandchildren, Ariel, Olimpia, Ondine, Ian and Megan. Of especial joy were the blessings of having his great grandchildren, Aleksander, Kai, Emma, Carson and Diego. Maurice enjoyed making family movies, often writing scripts. He took his family on frequent camping trips all over the country. With his love of words and language, he enjoyed crossword puzzles, jumbles, playing Scrabble, writing poetry and reading books. He would recall songs from the 1930's and 40's and sing them with a vibrato voice when an opportunity arose that reminded him of a song. He loved to play cards with family and friends, especially Bridge, Phase Ten, Uno and Wild Card. He would not miss a night watching and participating with Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune on television. Most of all, he was a willing participant in any adventure his wife, family or friends would suggest. He went on many Elderhostel's events throughout the country and enjoyed hiking, picnics, botanical gardens and museums (especially the Heard Museum in Phoenix, having festivals and dedicated to presenting and preserving the arts, crafts and culture of the Native Americans of the Southwest.)
Maurice was a man dedicated to God and an active member in the fellowship of Shadow Rock Congregational Church. In 1995, following the passing of his wife, "Bud," Maurice was blessed to share his life with Louise Land. He was welcomed into her family sharing many experiences until Louise passed away about three weeks prior to Maurice's passing. They spent their last several Golden Years residing at Beatitudes Campus for Independent Living and developed wonderful relationships with many residents. The family expresses gratitude to the staff for enriching their lives. On February 3, 2020, Maurice L. Sievers M.D. was interred next to his beloved wife, Alberta ( "Bud" ) at the National Memorial Veterans Cemetery of Arizona. A family service took place at that time. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to the Heard Museum in Phoenix, Arizona or to Habitat For Humanity. Maurice's time with us on earth has come to an end. It is up to all of us who knew him and experienced his love and wisdom to pass it on.
Maurice had left a hand written journal called, A Journal for the Living. His opinions and attitudes written in this journal are significant "thoughts" for many of us in these times. The heading on one page read, My Dreams and Wishes. He wrote: "I dream of a world where peace, brotherly and sisterly love and mutual respect and understanding will replace greed, hatred, conflict and distrust; a world where biases---religious, racial and sexual orientation---are replaced with true appreciation and acceptance of the wonders of our differences; a world where striving for mastery is not of other beings but is of conquering the forces that separate us and deprive us of our fundamental needs; and a world where we understand the need to preserve the only planet we inhabit---but also to strive to reach out deeper in to the universe around us." In response to another page entitled, My Dreams and Wishes for Others he wrote: "I dream and wish for my "children" and all God's Children---serenity and health, above all; rewarding lives, not only for the good things that come their ways, but because of the good things they do for others; and an understanding that their world is a better place because of what they are and what they do, both directly and indirectly (by the lives they influence). I dream and wish for others an understanding that life has "stumbling" aspects, as well as fantastic fortunes, wonderful events and outcomes. We must put it all in perspective; we should realize that everyone has "undeserved" misfortunes and "unearned" good fortune. Don't sweat the "Little Things" and, with analysis, most adverse events are not overwhelming, devastating or destructive unless we let them have that status. Most are wonderful events---earned or unearned---and should be permitted to restore our beings, bodies, minds and souls.
The above are some final "found" words of his to be perused. He spent his life, both public and private, thinking of what he could achieve to benefit other people. Of this to be sure, his was a Life Well Spent and one of dedicated service to medicine, Native Americans, his family, man/woman kind and all with an eye kept on his devotion to God.
