Maurice (Maury) Noah Gralnek
Scottsdale - Maurice (Maury) Noah Gralnek, 82, of Scottsdale, passed away on February 24, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Wendy, his children Karin and Scott Silk, Andrew and Courtney Gralnek, grandchildren Jake and Samuel Silk, and brothers Dr. David Gralnek and Donald Gralnek.
Maury was born in Chicago, Illinois on October 10, 1936. He graduated from the University of Michigan in 1958. Maury enjoyed a 35 year distinguished career as a member of the senior U.S. Foreign Service, witnessing firsthand world events including the fall of the Berlin Wall and the release of American hostages from Lebanon. He lived in 12 countries and traveled to over 50. He received a Diplome de Cuisine from the Cordon Bleu in Paris while indulging in his love for cooking.
Maury's hobbies included running, reading, listening to classical music and opera, urban hiking, art, pilates, and movies. He digested the New York Times and various magazines from cover to cover, making him extremely knowledgeable about international affairs and politics. Maury loved his family and friends, and was known for his kindness, warmth, dry sense of humor, and curiosity. Since moving to Scottsdale ten years ago, he was actively involved in the Association of Former Intelligence Officers, Wiseguise, and Phoenix Council on Foreign Relations. He volunteered at Phoenix Children's Hospital. He was a member of Temple Chai.
A celebration of Maury's life will be held at Temple Chai at 4645 E Marilyn Road, Phoenix on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 3:00pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hospice of the Valley and the International Essential Tremor Foundation.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 27, 2019