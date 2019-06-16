Maurice William Nielsen, Jr.



Scottsdale - On the morning of Saturday, June 8, 2019, Maurice William Nielsen, Jr., passed away at the age of 84. He was a devoted loving husband and an amazing father of 3 children, 4 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.



Maurie was born in Denver, Colorado on May 8, 1935 to Maurice William Sr., and Nellie Nielsen. He graduated high school and would eventually move to Idaho, where in February 1959 at a church in St. Anthony, he would meet the love of his life, Lorene Delia Hughes. They married at that same church on April 15, 1960. Maurie cherished his wife; they celebrated 59 years this year.



After leaving Idaho, Maurie and Lorene lived in Nebraska, Wisconsin, Michigan, Washington, California, and in 1975 landed in Scottsdale, Arizona where they would grow roots. They raised 3 children, Darren, Marisa and Noelle.



Maurie worked in sales and spent the majority of his work life in the Fire Prevention and Waterworks Systems industry. He was highly respected in the industry and often invoted to speak/lecture at may Back Flow Prevention seminars and always received standing ovations. Everyone loved him. He has a vivacious personality and was always entertaining, engaging and thoughtful. At the age of 70, Maurie and his wife retired in Cave Creek, Arizona.



Maurie was a proud man and a faithful Christian. As a young man he played basketball and had a great fade away jump shot. He loved watching football and women's softball. His greatest joy was his family. He loved Disneyland and his favorite holiday was Christmas. He enjoyed reading about WWII and true-life stories about strength and triumph. He also took pleasure in doing cross stitch and latch hook. His happy place was working in his yard, he was a perfectionist. His landscape artistry was a special gift and admired by everyone. Maurie was dedicated patriot; he took pride in being an American. He had enormous respect for those in uniform. He loved wearing the red, white and blue and especially his American flag socks. He was known as a man of honor and integrity. He was the most chivalrous man, always opened the door for others, always offering help/aide to others. He was kind and generous and had the best big laugh. He is a man that will be forever treasured, desperately missed and never forgotten.



Heaven gained a tremendous angel, an amazing man.



Maurie is survived by his wife and all his children, grandchildren and great granddaughter.



The family has chosen to have a private service at home, on Thursday, June 20, 2019.



In lieu of flowers, a Tribute fund in memory of Maurice W. Nielsen has been put in place. The family requests that memorial gifts be designated to Traumatic Brain Injury Research at Mayo Clinic.



Gifts can be:



Mailed to Mayo Clinic, Department of Development, 200 First Street SW, Rochester, MN, 55905. In the memo line of the check or on a separate note, please indicate that the donation is a memorial gift in memory of Maurice W. Nielsen.



By phone; 1-855-852-8129 to talk with a Gift Processing Associates who can take the donation securely over the telephone.



Or online; https://philanthropy.mayoclinic.org/donatemc under "tribute information" please indicate it is a memorial gift in memory of Maurice W. Nielsen.



Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com Published in The Arizona Republic on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary