Maxine Blake Alger
Peoria - Maxine Blake Alger, age 77, passed away peacefully in her home in Peoria, AZ on February 16, 2019. She was born to Max and Areta Blake on September 20, 1941 in Salt Lake City, UT and was the first of their six children. She was married to Keith DeRay Alger on December 20, 1962 in the Manti, UT Temple. She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints throughout her life, serving in various callings as well as a temple worker in the Mesa, AZ Temple. She was a loving wife and mother - devoted to her family. She is survived by her husband, Keith Alger and her seven children, Kris (Aric) Huebsch, Joanna (Grant) Call, James (Laura) Alger, Micheal (Laura) Alger, Richard (Stephanie) Alger, Jonathan (Leilani) Alger, Stephen (Natalie) Alger, 34 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren (plus two more nearly here), brothers David (Cherrie) Blake, Steven (Koelyn) Blake, Keith (Ann) Blake, sisters Marilyn (Randy) Hess, Laura (Chuck) Pemberton and sister-in-law Ellen Afton (Jerry) Lunceford. Funeral Services will be held Saturday February 23rd at the church at Sweetwater & 83rd Avenue - 9am viewing and funeral at 10am. Interment will be at the Glendale Cemetery.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 20, 2019