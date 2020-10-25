Maxine Hansen Updike



Maxine Hansen Updike, 72, passed from this life Oct 23, 2020, surrounded by her family. For 48 years she was the better half to her husband, Galen Updike. She was the mother of 5 children and grandmother to 11. All benefitted from her superior intelligence, love of art, wise support, business acumen, radiant smile, and love of her Arizona heritage. She began life on Feb 1, 1948 and grew up in Eagar Arizona, the only child of John Rex and Marian Udall Hansen. The beautiful mountain and high desert vistas of Eastern AZ were deeply rooted in her soul. She epitomized the values of her pioneer ancestors, and the friendliness and industry of rural AZ.



She was valedictorian of her Round Valley HS class of '66, and graduated from ASU, '70 in Elementary Ed. She met Galen as she worked on her Masters' degree at BYU. They were married in the Mesa AZ, LDS Temple December of 1972, spending the next six months in Taipei, Taiwan where she supported her husband as he studied Mandarin, Chinese. After returning to Utah, she began her lifelong career as a mother, homemaker, volunteer choir teacher, art mentor, PTA Worker, Cub Scout leader, etc. Now with 5 children, the family moved to Mesa, Arizona in 1983, where she continued to raise her young family to maturity. And she added to her skills as a business owner, Realtor, church leader, and continued to bless the lives of all who knew her.



She was predeceased by her parents, and one grandchild (Violet Rose Shepherd). She is survived by her husband, her children Rinda, Nathan, Bethanne Hathcock (Nathan Jay), Russell (Larisa Lawlor), and Susan Shepherd (Shawn). Funeral services are scheduled at the LDS Church, 1054 W 2nd Pl, Mesa. Viewing Thurs Oct 29th, 9:30am, Funeral, 11:00am. Burial in Eagar AZ Fri, Oct 30th, 11am. Arrangements: Bunkers Mortuary, Mesa (480)964-8686









