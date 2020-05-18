Maxine Thrasher
1928 - 2020
Maxine Thrasher

Surprise - Maxine Long Thrasher, 91, passed away peacefully at her home in Surprise, Arizona on Friday, May 8, 2020. Maxine was a God-fearing woman. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Born in Bay Minette, Alabama on October 24, 1928, her family moved to Miami, AZ where she graduated from Miami High School as Valedictorian of her class. Maxine met Conley Thrasher in Tempe, AZ. They were married on March 7, 1952 and had 62 wonderful years together while raising two sons and a daughter. They owned West End Store in Tolleson, Arizona for 15 years, and Maxine later worked for Arizona Agrochem/Chemonics until she retired in 1990. Maxine and Conley resided in Goodyear, Arizona before moving to Surprise, Arizona in 1994. After retirement, they enjoyed travelling to Houston, Tucson and cruise destinations with friends from Sun Village. They spent their summers in Flagstaff, Arizona, escaping the Valley heat and making many new friends. Maxine loved her Lord, Jesus Christ. She had a passion for the Sun Devils, Diamondbacks and crossword puzzles. Maxine never spent a day without working on her crossword puzzles. She also loved to sew and make beautiful crafts for her children and grandchildren. Maxine was preceded in death by her father (Walter), her mother (Lois), her husband (Conley), her son (Robert "Butch") and son-in-law (Ken). She is survived by son Dennis (Leigh Anne), daughter Janet Crow, grandsons Matt (Andrea) and Drew (Jackie), her sweet great grandchildren Ella and Henry, and her brother Ed Long (Cheryl). Maxine will be buried with Conley at the Veterans National Memorial Cemetery in Cave Creek, Arizona on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 9:30 A.M. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the memorial service will be delayed until sometime later this year.




Published in The Arizona Republic from May 18 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
19
Burial
09:30 AM
Veterans National Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Camino Del Sol Funeral Chapel & Cremation Center
13738 W Camino Del Sol
Sun City West, AZ 85375
(623) 584-6299
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
