Services
Sinai Mortuary of AZ
4538 N. 16th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85016
602-248-0030
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
Mt. Sinai Cemetery
24210 N 68th St
Phoenix, AZ

Maxynne "Cooky" Tarkoff

Maxynne "Cooky" Tarkoff Obituary
Maxynne "Cooky" Tarkoff

Scottsdale - Maxynne "Cooky" Tarkoff, 84 of Scottsdale, AZ, formerly of Chicago, IL passed away March 17, 2019. She is survived by her daughter Terri Abalos (Richard), sons Dan Tarkoff and Jack Tarkoff (Nora), grandchildren Sarah, Catherine, Christopher and Brian, as well many nieces, nephews, step-grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was married to her beloved late husband, Gene Tarkoff for 61 years.

Cooky was known for her love of books and her volunteer work at libraries and the Heard Museum. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM Sunday, March 24th at Mt. Sinai Cemetery, 24210 N 68th St, Phoenix, AZ. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Heard Museum, 2301 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85004 or Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E Flower St., Phoenix, AZ 85014. Arrangements by Sinai Mortuary.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 22, 2019
