1/1
Megan Stout
1988 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Megan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Megan Stout

Glendale - Megan Anne Stout, born June 14, 1988 at Duke University Medical Center in Durham, North Carolina, passed on December 2, 2020 at age 32 in Glendale, Arizona. Megan was a beloved daughter, sister, teacher, friend, and auntie to her friend's children. She will forever be remembered for her selfless and giving heart, bright smile, natural artistic ability, and contagious laugh. Megan's genuine personality attracted the most loyal of friends; friends who became family. Megan's passion for teaching began at the age of 6, teaching her 2-year-old sister Lindsey how to read and write. After receiving her degree in Education from Arizona State University in 2010, Megan dedicated the last 10 years to teaching grade 1 through 3 at Carol G. Peck Elementary School. During that time, Megan impacted countless students with her inspirational words and creative teaching style. Megan is survived by her loving parents, Robert and Jennifer Stout, sister Lindsey Stout, and many family, friends, and students who will miss her dearly. It is her family's wish that the memory of Megan Anne will bring peace in times of need for those she touched, following her example to live by Romans 12:9-19, "Be devoted to one another in love." Megan's "Celebration of Life" will be scheduled for a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Megan's name to Carol G Peck Elementary School 5810 N 49th Ave Glendale, AZ 85301

Services by Heritage Funeral Chapel (623) 974-3671 www.heritagefuneralchapels.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Chapel
6830 W Thunderbird Rd
Peoria, AZ 85381
623-974-3671
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heritage Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved