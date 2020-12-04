Megan Stout
Glendale - Megan Anne Stout, born June 14, 1988 at Duke University Medical Center in Durham, North Carolina, passed on December 2, 2020 at age 32 in Glendale, Arizona. Megan was a beloved daughter, sister, teacher, friend, and auntie to her friend's children. She will forever be remembered for her selfless and giving heart, bright smile, natural artistic ability, and contagious laugh. Megan's genuine personality attracted the most loyal of friends; friends who became family. Megan's passion for teaching began at the age of 6, teaching her 2-year-old sister Lindsey how to read and write. After receiving her degree in Education from Arizona State University in 2010, Megan dedicated the last 10 years to teaching grade 1 through 3 at Carol G. Peck Elementary School. During that time, Megan impacted countless students with her inspirational words and creative teaching style. Megan is survived by her loving parents, Robert and Jennifer Stout, sister Lindsey Stout, and many family, friends, and students who will miss her dearly. It is her family's wish that the memory of Megan Anne will bring peace in times of need for those she touched, following her example to live by Romans 12:9-19, "Be devoted to one another in love." Megan's "Celebration of Life" will be scheduled for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Megan's name to Carol G Peck Elementary School 5810 N 49th Ave Glendale, AZ 85301
