New York City, NY - Meganne Elaine George, Scottsdale native and acclaimed NY theatrical designer, passes on July 30 at 52 years of age. OOBR Award Outstanding Design (The Flapper Queen, Three Musketeers, Taming of the Shrew); First Irish Festival's Best Design (Cara Lucia); FringeNYC Outstanding Costume Design (John Goldfarb). Nominations: American Theatre Wing Hewes Award (Cara Lucia), NYITA Award (Little Suckers), Elliot Norton Award (Mabou Mines' DollHouse). She taught design as a professor at Hofstra University, and as a guest artist at Hofstra, Barnard College, Bard College, and NYC's High School for Classics. There will be a Celebration of Life on Monday, October 7 from 5-8 to gather, celebrate, and remember Ms. George. For info and to RSVP, contact [email protected]
