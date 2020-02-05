|
Melanie Sue Lundell-Rash
Phoenix - Melanie Sue Lundell-Rash of Phoenix passed peacefully into the arms of our Lord on February 1, 2020 in the loving presence of her family. She was born in Casa Grande on September 20, 1961, the youngest of six children born to Arnold and Marjorie Lundell.
A graduate of ASU's art program, Melanie used her artistic talents in many endeavors. Besides being a talented artist and graphic designer, she operated an antique business, enjoyed working at the Phoenix Art Museum, and as a certified Master Gardener also volunteered at the Desert Botanical Garden. She possessed a sharp wit, keen sense of humor, and was a gifted storyteller and singer. She loved Arizona history and the beauty of the Southwest. Melanie was dearly loved by family and friends and was known for her generosity, kind heart, and beautiful soul.
She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Kee Rash, whom she met during her internship as a graphic designer at the Arizona Republic. She is also survived by her five siblings Steve Lundell (Becky), Margaret Friedrich (Russ), Mike Lundell, Alan Lundell (Jeannie), Mary Lundell-Rowlands (Joe), and sister-in-law Dyanne Looper, as well as a very large and loving extended family.
Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020 at St. Francis Xavier Church, 4715 N. Central Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85012. Donations may be made to Sharing Down Syndrome Arizona at www.sharingds.org (745 N. Gilbert Rd., #124 PMB 273, Gilbert, AZ 85234) or the at .
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020