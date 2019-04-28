|
Melecio de la Garza Jr.
Tempe - On Thursday, April 18, 2019, Melecio de la Garza Jr., 82, proud husband, father and grandfather, passed peacefully, surrounded by the love of his family. Melecio was born and raised in Laredo, Texas. Melecio was stationed at Williams Air Force base when he met the love of his life Graciela Gutierrez. They were married for 61 years. Marie, M. Anthony, Gilda, Gigi, Marc and his four grandchildren will always remember him as a man that would do anything for them. Visitation will be April 29, 2019 from 6-8 PM at Meldrum's in Mesa. Church Service will be April 30, 2019 at 10 AM at Queen of Peace in Mesa. Please visit meldrummortuary.com to read the full obituary.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 28, 2019