Services
Meldrum Mortuary & Crematory
52 N. Macdonald
Mesa, AZ 85201
480-834-9255
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Meldrum Mortuary & Crematory
52 N. Macdonald
Mesa, AZ 85201
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Queen of Peace
Mesa, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Melecio de la Garza
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melecio de la Garza Jr.


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Melecio de la Garza Jr. Obituary
Melecio de la Garza Jr.

Tempe - On Thursday, April 18, 2019, Melecio de la Garza Jr., 82, proud husband, father and grandfather, passed peacefully, surrounded by the love of his family. Melecio was born and raised in Laredo, Texas. Melecio was stationed at Williams Air Force base when he met the love of his life Graciela Gutierrez. They were married for 61 years. Marie, M. Anthony, Gilda, Gigi, Marc and his four grandchildren will always remember him as a man that would do anything for them. Visitation will be April 29, 2019 from 6-8 PM at Meldrum's in Mesa. Church Service will be April 30, 2019 at 10 AM at Queen of Peace in Mesa. Please visit meldrummortuary.com to read the full obituary.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Meldrum Mortuary & Crematory
Download Now