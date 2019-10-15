Resources
Melinda Marie McGerry Williams Obituary
In loving memory of a beautiful daughter, granddaughter, mother, niece, cousin and friend Melinda Marie McGerry Williams known to many as "Princess, Mellie, & Mel" passed away October 10, 2019 @ John C Lincoln Hospital in PHX AZ. She was born in PHX AZ May 31,1980. She was an only child that was very excelled with soccer and gymnastics; she was known for her "Flip Throw" and record breaking soccer skills while attending and graduate of Cactus High School. She will be forever remembered for her beautiful infectious smile and creative passion. Melinda was preceded in death by her son Liam McGuire in 2011. She is survived by sons Ashton and Chase McGuire and parents Louis and Kathleen Williams of Peoria AZ, grandmother Martha Ann Williams of Glendale, AZ and many other family members that loved her dearly. A celebration of life will be held 10-19-19 @ 1pm Harvest Church 8340 W Northern Ave Glendale AZ 85305, In Lieu of flowers, Donations can be made @ https://everloved.com/life-of/melinda-mcgerry-williams/
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
