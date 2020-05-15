Melody Ann Crandall



Melody Ann Crandall passed away on the evening of May 11, 2020, at the young age of 72. Her passing was unexpected, due to an aneurysm. Melody is survived by her husband, Frederick Crandall, 4 daughters (Laurel Oliver, Christianna Clark, Emily Hughes and Eva Carpenter) and 4 sons (Eric, Kevin, Dale, and Kendrick). There will be no funeral. The family will have a private memorial.



Melody and her family celebrated a wonderful weekend before her passing. Saturday, she attended her grandson's wedding. Sunday was Mother's Day, and due to social distancing, she had a memorable video conference with her husband, 8 children, 39 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandson. Her family shared fond memories and laughter together. There were even some (now considered funny) childhood confessions of mischief. It was almost as if she was attending her own memorial.



Melody was born and raised in Phoenix, AZ by her loving parents, Lloyd Douglas Johnson and Eva Haymore Johnson who are both now deceased. She is survived by her 2 brothers (Melvyn, and Robert), and her 3 sisters (Lurline Shumway, Loni Gardner, and Marilyn Ziegler). She attended North High School, Phoenix Community College and NAU. She studied cosmetology and put her skills to good use her whole life, to the benefit of her friends and family.



Melody married her sweetheart, Frederick Crandall, for time and all eternity, on Valentine's Day in the Mesa Arizona Temple. They have been happily married for 52 years. She considered family to be the most precious treasure on Earth. She was an exceptional mother. She dearly loved all her children. Each of them believes they were her favorite child. Out of her 8 children, 5 served missions for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. All her sons earned the rank of Eagle Scout (largely due to her diligence).



Melody had an especially close relationship with her parents and siblings. They had the pleasure of traveling the world together with their spouses along with their parents. They enjoyed visiting almost all 50 states, Europe, New Guinea, Australia, New Zealand, and Israel.



Her talents and good qualities are numerous, but most people will remember the way she made them feel; special and loved. She was generous with her time, talents and would load you up with food and gifts when you came to visit. She was a loyal friend and looked for ways to help others and did so without wanting credit or recognition. Her singing voice was beautiful, and she played both the piano and organ in church. She had a talent for telling jokes, had an amazing memory for numbers and facts, loved to read, cook, garden, sew, and solve puzzles. She was a great teacher of the gospel of Jesus Christ and stood for truth and righteousness. Her children can attest that they all turned out reasonably well, largely because of her efforts. She never let them get away with anything and was always in their business. Everyone always wondered if she had eyes in the back of her head and could read minds.



This dear wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend will be greatly missed, but there will someday be a grand reunion in Heaven that we all look forward to.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store