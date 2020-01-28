Services
Phoenix - 56, passed away on January 14th, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother, Carmen; sister, Lydia; and brother, Henry. Melva is survived by her husband, Roman; sons, Michael, Roman, Anthony; and daughter, Angelique; 5 grandchildren; Sister, Joann, 4 Tobin sisters & 4 Tobin brothers; and many Nieces and Nephews. She was loved by all and will be sorely missed. Her memory will be carried in our hearts. A Visitation will be held January 31, 2020 from 1:00-2:00 PM, and Funeral Service to follow 2:00-3:00pm, at Lowmans Arizona Funeral Home, 717 West Dobbins Road, Phoenix, Arizona. Arrangements entrusted to Lowmans Arizona Funeral Home, Inc. (602) 276-3601
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
