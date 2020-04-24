|
Melva "Jean" Vemich
Scottsdale - Melva Jean Kenyon was born on September 14, 1929 in Bogue, Kansas to Melvin and Barbara Rudman Kenyon. She had one older sister, Marguerite. Jean attended school in Bogue, Grades 1-12. She graduated from the same High School as her parents and sister.
Jean felt very fortunate to have many aunts, uncles and cousins living in the surrounding areas.
She attended Ft. Hays State College and there she met her husband, George Vemich from Zeigler, Illinois. He was attending college on the GI Bill.
They had three daughters: Elaine, Nancy and Brenda. They moved to Arizona in 1955.
Jean taught school at Samuel Gompers Clinic for the hearing impaired for 14 years. She then taught in the Phoenix Union High School District as a hearing resource teacher for 25 years.
After retiring from teaching, she enjoyed playing bridge and pinochle at the Scottsdale Senior Center, playing piano and traveling.
She is survived by Barbara Elaine Gordon of Mesa, AZ, Nancy Lee Vemich of Scottsdale, AZ and Brenda Jean Vemich of New York, NY, Grandson Kevin Gordon and Wife Cori Gordon, Great-Granddaughter Lindee Kenyon Gordon and Grandson Nick Gordon.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020