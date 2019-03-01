|
|
Melvern Anderson
Phoenix - Melvern Eugene Anderson, 89, of Phoenix, Arizona, passed away on February 23, 2019. He was born on March 28, 1929 to Edith and Hans Anderson in Aurelia, Iowa, and attended school there, graduating in 1946. He spent two years in the Marines and then attended Morningside College and University of Iowa for one year each before entering Drake Law School. He received his Law Degree in 1953. He joined the casualty company of Preferred Risk in June of 1954. In 1960 he was named Manager of Policyholder Services and Personnel Director of the Regional Office in Colorado Springs, Colorado. When that component and responsibilities were moved to Des Moines in 1962, he became an integral part of Preferred Risk Life. He was elected to the PRL Board of Directors in 1966 and he became President and Chief Executive Officer in 1978, serving in that capacity until 1992 when he retired. He also served on the Boards of Preferred Risk Mutual Company and Midwest Mutual.
Mel was devoted to his family and enjoyed taking them on fishing, camping and hunting trips over the years. His generous spirit was evident in his service to his church, Plymouth UCC, as well as dedication to his colleagues in business. His success in business allowed he and Marylyn to travel the world, but where he loved being the most was where his children and grandchildren were. Family holidays were special to him when everyone could gather together for a card game of hand and foot or work together to solve a puzzle. Mel is an example of what humility, kindness, generosity, outstanding work ethic, honesty, integrity and dedication to family look like. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Marylyn. Also surviving are 4 children: Brett (wife Jane) Tamara Homburg (husband Justus) Brian (wife Kari) and Alan (wife Shelby), 7 grandchildren: Kristine, Anja, Mel, Maike, Kelsey, Kennedy and Holden as well as 2 great- grandchildren. He is also survived by brothers Gerald of Aurelia, Iowa and Gorlyn of Phoenix, Arizona. He was preceded in death by a son, Melvern Eugene Anderson, Jr. No services are being planned. For those that wish, contributions may be made to Comprehensive Hospice and Palliative Care of Phoenix, Az. or the .
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 1, 2019