Melvin Brodman
Mesa - Melvin (Mel) Lewis Brodman, born November 18, 1932 on a farm near Yates Center, KS, peacefully passed away April 12, 2019. He was the child of Thomas and Emma (Bulk) Brodman. Mel is survived by his wife of 66 years, Dorothy F. Smith (married March 15, 1953), his children Randall K. Brodman (Mesa, AZ), Douglas J. Brodman (Mesa, AZ), Scott A. Brodman (Phoenix, AZ), and Carol B. Brodman-Hale (Chandler, AZ), 10 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren, brother Calvin Brodman of Yates Center, KS, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Donna and Henry Halfmann of Crystal, MN, sister-in-law Shirley Brodman of Grand Island, NE; and many nieces and nephews. More detailed information is available online at www.mountainviewfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.
Memorial Services will be held at 2:00pm Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetery, 7900 E. Main St., Mesa, AZ 85207. The family requests that all donations be made to Samaritan's Purse or The Salvation Army.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 17, 2019