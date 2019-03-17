Services
Melvin Theiss
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
National Memorial Cemetery
23029 Cave Creek Rd
Melvin Ray Theiss Obituary
Melvin Ray Theiss

Glendale - On Monday, March 11, 2019, Melvin R Theiss, father and Veteran of the Navy passed away peacefully in Glendale, AZ at age 85. Mel was born on March 8, 1934 in Germantown, OH

Mel was preceded in death by wife Exlee, parents John and Lena, brother Ralph and sister Doris. Survived by daughters Donna, Christi; grandchildren Charles; Tamara; Great Grandson Levi; brothers Bob, Carl and Bill.

A memorial service will be Friday March 22, at National Memorial Cemetery; 23029 Cave Creek Rd @ 10 am.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Mel's name:

Prime Care Hospice 4225 W. Glendale Ave Phoenix, AZ 85019
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 17, 2019
