Melvyn C. Rothman M.D.
Phoenix - Melvyn Rothman, age 80, of Phoenix, Arizona, passed away on October 6, 2020.
Mel was born and raised in the Bronx, New York and graduated from the University of Pennsylvania and the Albert Einstein College of Medicine. Moving with his family to Arizona in 1969, he served his country as a Captain and staff doctor at Luke Air Force Base.
Mel practiced Hematology and Pathology in Phoenix from 1971 to 2005. Among his numerous roles in community organizations, he served on the Board of Vitalant Laboratories (Blood Systems) for 35 years and as its chairman for 4 years. Mel co-founded and served on the board of Temple Kol Ami and co-chaired the campaign to build its current facility. Since retirement, he volunteered for Reading for the Blind and Dyslexic, recording scientific texts and articles.
He is survived by Barbara, his wife of 59 years, brother Stephen, sons James (Stefanie) and Daniel (Rachel), and grandchildren Abigail, Sage and Benjamin. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to Temple Kol Ami (https://templekolami.weshareonline.org
)