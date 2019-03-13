|
Meredith "Meri" Romito
Mesa - Meredith "Meri" Ann Romito (nee Brown) entered into eternal life on March 8, 2019, at age 70, after courageously battling brain cancer for eight years.
Meri was born August 19, 1948 in Johnston, PA to Herbert "Jim" and Vivian (nee McGeary) Brown. Meri considered her hometown to be Bedford Heights, OH where she grew up. She graduated from Bedford High School in 1966 and continued her education at Ohio State University where Meri earned her BS degree in Education. Ever since her time there, she loved her OSU Buckeyes. Meri often said her two favorite teams were Ohio State and any team that beats Michigan. Meri later obtained her Masters in Library Science from Arizona State University.
Meri was a Teacher, Media Specialist, and Librarian at the elementary and secondary levels for Mesa Public Schools and a librarian at the Chandler Public Library - Basha Branch from 1981-2013.
Meri's highest priorities were her family, her faith, and her friends. To relax, Meri enjoyed reading, weaving, knitting, crocheting, quilting, traveling, and spending time with her family and friends. She was an avid reader and a life-long learner. She will be fondly remembered for her creative talents, her love of animals, her sense of humor, and her loving personality.
Meri is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Ronald Andrew Romito, as well as her children and grandchildren: daughter Amy Michele (Patrick) Wiatrolik, their children Avery Drew, Benjamin Jacob, and Zachary Paul of Prescott Valley, AZ; daughter Beth (Brandon) Williams, children Wren Autumn, Triniti Elizabeth, Chase Brandon, and Knox Ryan of Grand Lake, CO; and son Ronnie (Dr. Marguerite Hernandez) Romito, their children Marguerite Meredith, and Ronald Theodore of Columbus, OH. Meri is also survived by her sister, Debbie (Jim) Varga of Maple Heights, OH and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Marty (Dwight, deceased) Motsco, Msgr. Donald Romito, Leti (David) Labell, Robert (Lynne) Romito, John Romito, and Dr. James (Theresa) Romito. And a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles, and friends. Meri is preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Vivian Brown, her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Alfonso and Elizabeth Romito, and brother-in-law, Dwight Motsco.
The visitation for Meri will be Wednesday, March 13 from 4-6:00 pm at Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetery, 7900 E Main St., Mesa, AZ 85207. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am Thursday, March 14, 2019, at St Bridget Catholic Church, 2213 N Lindsay Rd, Mesa, AZ 85213. Officiating will be Father Scott Brubaker and Msgr. Donald Romito. Interment at Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetery with reception immediately following Mass.
Charitable donations may be made in Meri's honor to the Bucket List Foundation (bucketlistfoundation.org) or St. Bridget Catholic Church.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 13, 2019