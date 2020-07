Merilou HudsonPhoenix - Merilou Hudson 81, resident of Phoenix, AZ passed away on July 13, 2020. She was born in Michigan on April 12, 1939. She is survived by her brother John Kerr, son Rick (Tine) Hudson, daughter Vicki Whelchel, 3 Grandsons and Great-Grandchildren. Funeral services will be help on Friday, July 24th at Maryvale Baptist Church. Visitation will be help at 9am with services to follow. For memories and condolences please visit www.dignitymemorial.com