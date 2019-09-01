Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
12:30 PM
Merl "Gene" Holaday


1930 - 2019
Merl "Gene" Holaday Obituary
Merl "Gene" Holaday

Phoenix - Merl "Gene" Holaday, was born on June 29, 1930 and passed away on August 21, 2019, with his family by his side.

"Dad, I found your name in the paper today"

Gene came to Arizona in 1950 from Terra Haute, Indiana with his parents and sister, Sharon. He met his wife Sue Ann cruising on Central Avenue in 1952. They were married for 64 years. Gene worked for the Superior Court for 30 years. He is survived by his wife Sue Ann and 6 daughters, 4 son-in laws, 5 grandchildren and their spouses, and 4 great grandsons, his sister and several nieces and nephews. Gene loved his family and their time together at the family cabin.

A memorial celebration of his life will be held at West Resthaven Funeral Home, 6450 W. Northern Avenue, Glendale on September 7, 2019 at 12:30. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Hospice of the Valley. www.hov.org/donate/ 602-530-6900
Published in The Arizona Republic from Sept. 1 to Sept. 4, 2019
