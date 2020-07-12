Merle Myers



Gilbert, AZ - Merle Myers, 90, died June 23, 2020, at a hospice home in Gilbert of COVID-19. He was a resident of Brookdale North retirement home in Scottsdale and former resident of Melrose Meadows in Iowa City, Iowa.



Merle was born June 29, 1929, in Iowa. Shortly after he graduated from high school, he headed to Washington, D.C., to work for the FBI. That opportunity came after he struck up a conversation with a stranger one day at the local train station. Before reboarding the train, the man - a government recruiter - handed him his business card and told him to give him a call if he was interested in working for the FBI.



He promptly started filling out the paperwork so he could move East. Merle's first day in the office, he saw the gentleman and asked: "Why offer me a job?" His answer: You had a strong handshake, looked me in the eye and could carry on a great conversation. For the next eight years, Merle worked for the FBI, where he met his wife, Jean, a young woman from Tennessee who also moved to the big city to pursue a better life. They moved to Packwood, Iowa, in 1955 where he owned the stockyards and later drove a semi-trailer hauling gas. They settled in Iowa City, where they lived for 44 years.



In 1991, Merle officially became a retired Teamster and gladly traded his seat in the 18-wheeler for a golf cart. He loved golf and played regularly with many family members and friends. For 20 years, his summers were filled with foursomes at Fairview Golf Course. Another favorite activity was entertaining his grandchildren.



All four grandkids have great memories of hanging out in Iowa with their grandparents. More than one has said it was better than going to Disney World. They loved riding the Cub Cadet lawn mower, fishing at the lake, going to the local tractor pulls and learning how to play cribbage. Spending time with Grandpa Merle was not going to be anything extravagant, but it was going to be filled with outdoor activities, hugs and lots of laughter.



His surviving loved ones include two daughters, Vickie Barnhouse (Bob) of Scottsdale; and Melody Myers (Ken Offenberg) of Charlotte, NC; grandchildren, Kim Koogler-Franklin (Sean Franklin), J.D. Koogler (Cindy), Ben Offenberg and Sam Offenberg; and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; and two sisters.



His daughters ask you to honor Merle's memory - and thousands of others who have died of COVID-19 - by wearing a mask to help stop this awful pandemic. Scientific evidence shows masks can save lives. COVID-19 has tragically devastated many retirement homes and skilled nursing facilities. Testing has not been adequate for this population AND THE STAFF MEMBERS WHO CARE FOR THEM, even though state and national officials have repeatedly told us there are plenty of tests for everyone. There are not!



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Found Family Foundation, in care of West Bank, 401 10th Ave, Coralville, Iowa 52241.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store