Services
Messinger Mortuaries
8555 E. Pinnacle Peak Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
(480) 502-3378
Service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
National Memorial Cemetery
Phoenix, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Merrill Myers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Merrill F. Myers


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Merrill F. Myers Obituary
Merrill F. Myers

Carefree - Merrill F. Myers, age 93, loving mother, wife, sister and friend, left this world April 8, 2019, to be with her beloved husband of 66 years, LeRoy (Lee) Myers. Merrill was born August 10, 1925 in Oakdale, Louisiana to parents Simon and Ollie Williams. She moved to Port Arthur, Texas at a young age. There she attended school and met her beloved LeRoy. As an Air Force wife, she lived in many locations, including Cape Canaveral, Florida, Alamogordo, New Mexico, and Tainan, Taiwan. They moved to Tucson, Arizona in 1962. She held many administrative assistant jobs over the years and in Tucson was an Executive Secretary in Tucson Medical Center. She retired in 1987 after 20 years with TMC. Merrill is survived by her daughter Sandi (John) Wilbanks, son Phil (Halene) Myers, granddaughter Camie Kendall, great-grandson Andrew Kendall, sister Mattie Sue Miller, brothers Bo and Glenn Williams plus many wonderful nieces and nephews. A service will be held at the National Memorial Cemetery in Phoenix on Friday, April 19th at 2:00 pm.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now