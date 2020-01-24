|
|
Merrill Jean Barnett
Phoenix - Jean, 92, of Phoenix, Arizona passed away on January 19, 2020. She was born in Southside, TN on October 4, 1927 and grew up in Detroit, MI. She then met her soulmate Richard Dean Barnett. They were together for 75 years. Jean was a telephone switchboard operator. She also was an amazing mother that adopted 3 children. Her hobbies were family trips, casino slot machines, watching her kid's activities/games, and spending time with her loving husband. She has now joined her soulmate in eternal peace and is no longer in pain. She is survived by son Rick, daughter Linda, daughter Melissa, son-in-law Wesley and grandchildren Melinda, Alexis and Andrew. Services will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 11:00am at Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary located at 6500 E. Bell Rd, Scottsdale, AZ. Visit hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020