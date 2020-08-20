1/1
Mherling Duane "Pete" Hall
1935 - 2020
Mherling Duane "Pete" Hall, 84, of Peoria, Arizona, passed away on August 9, 2020.
Born December 25, 1935 in Gillespie, Pennsylvania, to the late Edgar Joseph and Florence Josephine (Luce) Hall. Pete worked for Pittsburgh Steel Company from 1955 to 1965 before relocating to Arizona in 1965. He served twice in the U.S. Army from 1959-1961 and from 1961-1962. Pete worked 25 years in Air Conditioning wholesale parts. He was known as your "friendly wholesaler", and was a member of RSCS, serving as Educational Chairman and President.

Preceding him in death was his most loving and devoted wife of 55+ years Elizabeth Jean Uhrin Hall, 4 sisters Audrey, Dorma, Vera and Gwytha and 2 brothers Warren and Barry.
He is survived by four beautiful and wonderful daughters who were the pride and joy of his life. Shelly Scott (Jack) of Glendale, Sheila Easter of Glendale, Sharon Burgit-Balbuena (Domingo) of Glendale and Sheryl Behling (Mike) of Gilbert.
Pete was so proud of his 9 fantastic grandchildren, Austin Scott (Katherine), Brynn and Blair Easter, Sable and Candace Burgit, Morgan Szendre (Joseph), Mitchell Behling (Kim), Maryn Behling and Marcus Behling along with several nieces and nephews.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed camping and spending time in Pennsylvania with Jean during their summers visiting relatives and friends.
A private family service was held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Best Funeral Services in Peoria, Arizona. A service will be held on October 21, 2020, Pete and Jean's wedding anniversary, when they will be interred at the National Memorial Cemetery in Cave Creek, Arizona.

Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Service
Best Funeral Services, Inc.
OCT
24
Service
National Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Best Funeral Services, Inc.
9380 West Peoria Avenue
Peoria, AZ 85345
(623) 486-1955
Memories & Condolences
