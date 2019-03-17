Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Breakthru Community Church
8110 W. Peoria Avenue
Peoria, AZ
- - Our beloved Micaela "Mickey" Doyle entered into her Heavenly Father's arms on Friday March 8th, 2019.

She is survived by her mother "Minnie" Walker Gonzales, daughter Brandy Chemello, and sisters Marcella, Margie, Mary Helen, Ruth, and Rosie. She was preceded in death by her father Ralph D. Gonzales.

We, as family, will miss her shy smiles, infectious laughter, and sense of humor. She is truly home now and we will be together as an unbroken circle of family.

With all our love.

A memorial of joy will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, March 30th, 2019 at Breakthru Community Church at 8110 W. Peoria Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85345
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 17, 2019
