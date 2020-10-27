Michael A. Supyk



Michael A. Supyk passed away suddenly at the age of 76 on October 23, 2020. Mike's passions were golf, family, and friendship. After selling his business, Frontier Tool and Mold, Mike spent his retirement enjoying time with his beautiful wife, Peggy Faber. He golfed nearly every day with his amazing network of friends and always made time for his sons and grandkids. "Sam", as his wife referred to him, loved every day of playful banter that their relationship thrived off of. "Pops", as his kids referred to him, was always there for good advice and a "slap to the back of the head" when needed. His friends, who he called "the boys", spent over 30 years playing as much golf as the sunlight would allow. Mike was loved by everyone he knew and lived life to the fullest. He will truly be missed.









