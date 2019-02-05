Resources
Tempe - Michael Adessa, 72, died in his home in Tempe, AZ on 01/11/2019. Born and raised in New York state and after serving as a Marine in Vietnam for 2 years Michael moved to Tempe in 1972. He worked as a restaurant manager for Big 4 Restaurants for several years and then the Point Resorts before deciding to continue his education. In 2001 Michael received his PH.D. in educational curriculum at ASU. He then became a professor at Le Corden bleu school of culinary arts in Scottsdale. Receiving numerous awards for his dedication and teaching efforts.

Michael is survived by 4 sisters and 3 brothers. His family, Colleagues and friends miss his joyful spirit and the laughter he brought into their lives.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 5, 2019
