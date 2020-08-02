Michael Alan Klein



Phoenix - Michael Alan Klein, 69, of Phoenix, AZ, passed away on July 28, 2020, with his two daughters by his side. Mike was born in Long Beach, CA, youngest son of Verlene and Robert Klein, brother to Brian. He found his passion in life early, getting an A.S. in Aeronautics at Long Beach City College, and then a B.S. in Air Transportation Management and Technology at Arizona State University, working as a flight instructor during his studies. He later did graduate work towards a master's in Aviation Management. He worked in and with airports from 1973 until he passed away, despite retiring in 2017 from ADOT; his jobs ranged from operations manager, director of airport services, airport manager, airport director, president, deputy director, executive director, all of various airport and in various capabilities, and finally, manager of aeronautics at ADOT. In 2017, right before retirement, he won a Lifetime Achievement Award for his dedication and commitment to the aviation industry.



With Mike's love of aviation, it was fitting that he met his second wife and love of his life, Michelle, at the airport in Sioux City, IA, where they married in May 1998. She supported his love of aviation and sailing, and he supported her love of travel and adventure. Together, they moved back to Phoenix, AZ, in 2000, where Michelle started working for Southwest Airlines, and Mike continued his long career with the aviation industry, joining ADOT. They loved each other very dearly and continued their adventures, even through Michelle's colon cancer diagnosis in 2004. He mourned deeply when she passed away in 2010. In the time since, he made a second career of his love of playing Poker, frequently traveling to Las Vegas to compete in tournaments, even after his pancreatic cancer diagnosis in 2017.



Mike left behind his two stepdaughters, Stephanie and Christina, whom he loved like his own daughters, his (step) son-in-law Kristopher, and his adopted son, Matthew, from his first marriage. He is also survived by his brother, Brian, and his grandchild, Viktor.



A memorial service for Mike will be delayed until 2021 when it is safe for his loved ones to get together to celebrate his life.









