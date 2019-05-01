|
Michael Allen Cerio
Phoenix - Michael "Mike" Cerio, age 66, of Phoenix, AZ, passed away, after a short battle with cancer, surrounded by his family who loved him deeply on the 25th of April, 2019.
Mike was born on August 29, 1952 in Saginaw, MI to Leon and Beverly Cerio. He was a 1970 graduate of South Mountain High School. Mike was a selfless man and loved his family with all his heart.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents and grandson Michael John Cerio. He is survived by his wife Sandra Craven; children Angel (Scott) Carpenter, Michael, Gavin (Amber Nixon), Troy; grandchildren Ceara (Josh) Bennett, Shilo Carpenter; great grandchildren Nathaniel and Avery Bennett; siblings Danny (Carolyn) Cerio, Kay Cheatham, Mary (Phil) Quindry, Joe Cerio; several nieces and nephews.
A Visitation will be held Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 9:00 A.M. with Funeral Service at 11:00 A.M. at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix. Burial will follow at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 1, 2019
