Services
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
(602) 840-5600
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
9:00 AM
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Cerio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Allen Cerio

Obituary Flowers

Michael Allen Cerio Obituary
Michael Allen Cerio

Phoenix - Michael "Mike" Cerio, age 66, of Phoenix, AZ, passed away, after a short battle with cancer, surrounded by his family who loved him deeply on the 25th of April, 2019.

Mike was born on August 29, 1952 in Saginaw, MI to Leon and Beverly Cerio. He was a 1970 graduate of South Mountain High School. Mike was a selfless man and loved his family with all his heart.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents and grandson Michael John Cerio. He is survived by his wife Sandra Craven; children Angel (Scott) Carpenter, Michael, Gavin (Amber Nixon), Troy; grandchildren Ceara (Josh) Bennett, Shilo Carpenter; great grandchildren Nathaniel and Avery Bennett; siblings Danny (Carolyn) Cerio, Kay Cheatham, Mary (Phil) Quindry, Joe Cerio; several nieces and nephews.

A Visitation will be held Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 9:00 A.M. with Funeral Service at 11:00 A.M. at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix. Burial will follow at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 1, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.