Michael Angelo Guerrero



Phoenix - Michael Angelo Guerrero, 57, an Arizona native passed away unexpectedly June 25, 2020 at home in Phoenix, AZ. He was preceded in death by his father, Edward Guerrero and is survived by his mother, Inez Guerrero, his brother Edward Guerrero, Jr, and his sisters Sandra Guerrero and Priscilla Guerrero. He graduated from Carl Hayden High School. He worked in the produce department at Shopping Kart Food Market and Southwest Supermarkets and continued to work various jobs. Michael will be fondly remembered by family and friends for his sense of humor and he had a way of making you laugh. He was a fan of action and horror movies and WWE Wrestling. He lived by the quote "I live my life a quarter mile at a time" from the movie The Fast and The Furious. He was very spiritual and cared about his friends and family dearly. Services were held at Abel Funeral Services on July 2, 2020.









