Michael "Mike" Anthony Kott
Scottsdale - Michael "Mike" Kott, 78, passed away after a long illness on March 28, 2019 at his home in Scottsdale. He was born on November 24, 1940 in Chicago, IL to Michael and Anne Kott. He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 50 years, Marian, his daughters Rebecca (Dennis) and Amy, grandchildren Madi and Colton, sister Connee (Anthony), and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
He moved out to the Valley with his family in 1975 when Dial Corp. transferred from Chicago, and he worked there for nearly three decades. His great loves included golfing, beach vacations, hometown teams the Chicago Bears and White Sox, and relaxing with a cold beer. Mike was known by his friends and family as a caring, loving man. With a quick wit and an easy smile, he was always ready to extend a helping hand and a kind word.
A memorial mass will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Community, 10815 N. 84th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 on Monday, April 8 at 10 am.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 4, 2019