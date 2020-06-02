Or Copy this URL to Share

Michael Anthony Scalice



Glendale - Michael Anthony Scalice, 74, of Glendale, AZ passed away April 30, 2020. If you have any information regarding this person, please call Abel Funeral Home, 602-442-7747.









