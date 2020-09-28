Michael ArchambaultOn Sep 23, 2020, Michael Archambault aged 68 passed away tranquilly at home in the presence of God and in the everlasting company of family and friends.Michael was born on December 4, 1951, married his wife of 45 years Charla Millirons on January 4, 1975. Blessed with 5 siblings, 6 children, 8 grandchildren, Michael lived a joyous life. He is preceded in death by his parents, Roland and Precille Archambault, 3 siblings, Marie, Steve, and Bob, and a grandchild, Garrett. He is survived by his 2 remain siblings, Joan Archambault and Diane Kurtz, 6 children, Michelle and Viet Do, Eric and Ilene Archambault, Debra Polly and Nick Fuerst, and 7 grandchildren, Aiden, Brooklyn, Avery, Madison, McCahey, JoyMarie, and Sullivan, and many in-laws including: Ken Kurtz, Mik and Teri Milem, and Marty and Sandy Evans.Michael was born in Rhode Island, grew up in Columbus, OH, and moved to Fountain Hills, AZ in 1976. He was an entrepreneur, contractor, city leader, civic-minded, volunteer, Scoutmaster, hunter, car enthusiast, but most importantly a loving husband, devoted father, friend to all, and confidant.Visitation will be held at Messinger Fountain Hills Mortuary on October 1, 2020 from 6:00 to 9:00 PM with Funeral Service on October 2, 2020 at the Church of Verdes at 10:00 AMIn lieu of flowers, please make donations to Arizona Autism Charter Schools or Hospice of the Valley.